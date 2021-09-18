Death notices
Raymond F. Dionne, 87, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 15, 2021) at Citadel of Bourbonnais nursing home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Pamela Sue “Pam” Gerts, 74, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (Sept. 16, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Allen M. Kingman, 58, of Essex, passed away Thursday (Sept. 16, 2021) at Morris Hospital in Morris. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Charlotte W. Winfield, 78, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 15, 2021) at Watseka Rehab and Health Care. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.