Death notices
Shirley Berger, 87, of Bonfield, passed away Saturday (Sept. 12, 2020) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Jack W. Judd, 77, of Momence, passed away Saturday (Sept. 12, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.
Past services
Funeral services for David Lee Beckner, 60, of Bourbonnais, were held Sept. 3 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. David passed away Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services for Joan L. Ehrhardt, 80, of Watseka, were held Sept. 5 at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Kara Berg officiating. Joan passed away Sept. 2, 2020. Burial was in Morris Chapel Cemetery, Iroquois. Pallbearers were Taylor and Lincoln Saak, Donnie and David Denson, Clayton Ahlden and Chris Rudisill.
Funeral services for Shirley Marie Gordon, 71, of Bradley, were held Sept. 8 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Deacon Milt Leppert officiated. Shirley passed away Sept. 3, 2020. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Andrew Suprenant, Joe, Tim and Adam Gordon, Jerrold Schultz and Nick Outsen.
Funeral services for John B. Hassett, 67, of Manteno, were held Sept. 3 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno, with the Rev. Alex Regets officiating. John passed away Aug. 27, 2020. Inurnment was in Elmwood Cemetery, Manteno.
Funeral services for Jace Allen Held, 35, of Bradley, were held Sept. 8 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with Lynne Culkin officiating. Jace passed away Aug. 31, 2020.
Funeral services for Edward J. Jackson, 75, of Bourbonnais, were held Sept. 3 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Edward passed away Aug. 28, 2020. Inurnment, with military honors, was in Elmwood Cemetery, Manteno.
Funeral services for Deborah “Debbie” Lareau, 66, of Herscher, were held Sept. 10 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Sam Stow officiating. Debbie passed away Sept. 6, 2020. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Penny Ward, Janet and Jim Moody, Eric Reneau, Dave Dato and Andy King.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!