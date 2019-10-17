Death notices
Daniel A. Muller Sr., 72, of Glendale, Ariz., passed away Monday (Oct. 14, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Stacie Ramirez, 44, of Kankakee, passed away June 15, 2019, in Kankakee.
Past services
Funeral services for Wendell M. Elliot, 93, of Herscher, were held Oct. 9 in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Herscher. Wendell passed away Oct. 5, 2019. Pallbearers were Brad and Bryan Elliot, Garrett Grob, Tyler and Clayton Crawford, Jake Wilken and Mike Helopoulos. Honorary pallbearers were Devon Helopoulos, Alaine Wilken, Kinzie Grob, Shannon Camp and Timoney Elliot.
Funeral services for Lauretta LaFond, 97, of Kankakee, were held Oct. 9 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville, with the Rev. Vern Arseneau officiating. Lauretta passed away Oct. 2, 2019. Burial was in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Beaverville. Pallbearers were Jaclyn and Dan Gordon, Austin Denault, Orion, Nick and Lucas LaFond.
Funeral services for Wanda LeSage, 92, of Manteno, were held Oct. 14 at Manteno United Methodist Church with the Rev. Joy Schlesselman officiating. Wanda passed away Oct. 10, 2019. Burial was in Elmwood Cemetery. Pallbearers were Brad Piepenbrink, Jonathan Schmidt, Dale Shaw, Blake and Scott Blackard, and Harlyn Schmidt
Funeral services for John R. “Jack” Reynolds, 83, of Grant Park, were held Oct. 7 at Grant Park United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Alberto Ramirez and the Rev. Stephen Reyner officiating. John passed away Oct. 3, 2019. Burial was in West Creek Cemetery in Lowell, Ind. Pallbearers were his grandchildren, Nicole, Matthew and Travis Hitzelberger, Logan Colbert, Anna Boicken, and Gavin, Troy and Owen Reynolds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!