Death notices
Past services
Funeral services for Gary A. Apel, 72, of Bourbonnais, were held Oct. 3 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Gary passed away Sept. 28, 2019. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Nathan Sasse, Abrigail Temple, Kristen Apel, Brad Manning, Kyle Dattilo and Dr. Paul Vakselis.
Funeral services for Barbara J. Brewer, 81, of Gilman, were held Oct. 3 at Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman, with the Rev. Pete Hinrich officiating. Barbara passed away Sept. 30, 2019. Burial was in Danforth Cemetery. Pallbearers were Colton, Connor and Corbin Brewer and Keaton Zirkle.
