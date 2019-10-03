Timmy J. Powell, 59, of Gilman, passed away Monday (Sept. 30, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Milford.
Joseph Han Falge, 56, of Monee, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 2, 2019) at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. Arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Past services
Funeral services for Jack R. Beaupre, 83, of Kankakee, were held Sept. 28 at Maternity BVM Catholic Church, Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Dan Lydon officiating. Jack passed away Sept. 24, 2019. Interment was in Maternity BVM Cemetery in Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Fred, Thomas and Jack Waldschmidt, Kevin Kessler, Randy Waselewski and Doug Beaupre.
Funeral services for Jesse Bourland, 58, of Kankakee, were held Sept. 30 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. James Bourland officiating. Jesse passed away Sept. 24, 2019. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse. Pallbearers were Kerry, Kim and Steve Meier, Brian Trombley, Jacob Phillips and Patrick Brozis.
Funeral services for Ralph Dykstra, 96, of St. Anne, were held Sept. 27 at First Reformed Church of Wichert, with the Rev. Randy Knoll officiating. Ralph passed away Sept. 23, 2019. Interment was in Oakwood Cemetery in Wichert. Pallbearers were Paul, Andrew, Jonathan, Charles and Evan Dykstra, Josh Hauschild and Todd Rausch.
Funeral services for Sandra “Sandie” Grenhoff, 74, of Watseka, were held Sept. 28 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Alex McNally officiating. Sandie passed away Sept. 21, 2019. Pallbearers were Jim Mossman, Mac Hubert, Fred Bohlmann, Ron Futcher, Charles Gray and Brian Escamilla.
Funeral services for Christean J. Nelson, 76, of Bradley, were held Sept. 30 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Marlin Ludwig officiating. Christean passed away Sept. 25, 2019. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee. Pallbearers were Lydia, Gary, Bob, Nathaniel and Benjamin Nelson, and Alexandria and Daniel Pontarelli.
Funeral services for Barbara M. Potoski, 91, of Bourbonnais, were held Sept. 28 at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Barbara passed away Sept. 25, 2019. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Tom, Tommy and Michael Potoski, and Tom and Tim Grutzius.
Funeral services for Dr. Argyrios Vassiliou, 88, of Bourbonnais, were held Sept. 30 at Annunciation Greek Orothodox Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Nick Greanias officiating. Argyrios passed away Sept. 21, 2019. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens in Kankakee. Pallbearers were Dino and Andy Varnavas, Miguel Jaramillo, George Kopsius, Dimitri Diakakis and Jeff Arnold.
Funeral services for Betsy Webster, 98, of Kankakee, were held Sept. 28 at Asbury United Methodist Church, Kankakee, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Betsy passed away Sept. 14, 2019. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Chris Eyler, Kathy Chellgren and Betsy and Mark Downs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!