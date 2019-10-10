Death notices
James M. Fletcher, 83, of Gilman, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 8, 2019) at Gilman Healthcare Center in Gilman. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Past services
Funeral services for Robert Damon Sr., 72, of Manteno, were held Oct. 5 at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbitt officiating. Robert passed away Sept. 28, 2019. Burial was in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Evergreen Park. Pallbearers were Lennon, Jacob and David Damon, Jason, Clayton and Jeremy Osborn, and Shane Richardson.
