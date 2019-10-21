Death notices
Daniel Jacob King, 30, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (Oct. 19, 2019) following an accident at Starved Rock State Park. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Past services
Funeral services for John Bereza, 76, of Bourbonnais, were held Oct. 12 at St. George Catholic Church, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. John passed away Oct. 2, 2019. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Graveside services for Elaine Frenzke, 90, of St. Augustine, Fla. and formerly of Kankakee, were held Oct. 12 in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Elaine passed away Oct. 4, 2019. Pallbearers were Kyle and David Horseman, Myron Riegle and Mike Bland.
Funeral services for Lois “Jimmie” Lane, 87, of Kankakee, were held Oct. 17 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Lois passed away Oct. 12, 2019. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Larry Sheets, Scott and Matthew Gall, Jason Johnson, Jacob Camp and Larry Hammond.
Funeral services for Mary E. “Betty” Scanlon, 98, of Kankakee, were held Oct. 18 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Ray Lescher and the Rev. Charles Wheeler. Mary passed away Oct. 14, 2019. Burial was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Matt and Mark Thiesen, Jim Moore, Dennis Deany and Rich Krutzinger.
