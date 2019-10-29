Rusty J. DuBois Sr., 61, of Clifton, passed away Saturday (Oct. 26, 2019) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.
Ionia Foster, 97, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Oct. 27, 2019) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Leonard Wisniewski, 84, of Martinton, passed away Sunday (Oct. 27, 2019) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne.
