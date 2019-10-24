Past services
Funeral services for Charlotte “June” Barrett, 86, of Bradley, were held Oct. 19 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. June passed away Oct. 10, 2019. Burial was in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.
Funeral Mass for Donald Joseph Barrie, 59, of Grant Park, were held Oct. 19 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Momence, with the Rev. Peter G. Jankowski and the Rev. Giles Barrie CFR, concelebrating. Donald passed away Oct. 14, 2019.
Funeral services for Mildred Eileen Biesendorfer, 96, of Manteno, were held Oct. 19 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Mildred passed away Oct. 11, 2019. Burial was in Memorial Park Cemetery in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Pallbearers were Sean, John and Conner Biesendorfer, Chris Raskey, Dan Richardson, Phil Ricks and Justin Tibbets.
Funeral Mass for Emily June Christensen, 84, of Kankakee, were held Oct. 21 at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Emily passed away Sept. 20, 2019. Private burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.
Funeral services for Walter H. Hurliman, 95, of Cissna Park, were held Oct. 22 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cissna Park, with the Rev. Tim Hahn officiating. Walter passed away Oct. 18, 2019. Burial was in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Cissna Park. Pallbearers were Philip and Eric Reutter, Brett, Mitchell and Jordan Hurliman and David McDowell. Honorary pallbearers were Corina Tiberi, Candice Lovejoy, Carissa Griffith, Cynthia Zaloudek and Rachel Helton.
Memorial Mass for Rosaria “Rose” L. Riley, 76, of Bourbonnais, were held Oct. 18 at Maternity BVM Catholic Church, Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Dan Lydon officiating. Rose passed away Oct. 13, 2019. Inurnment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Funeral Mass for Christine Villagomez, 67, of Bourbonnais, were held Oct. 19 at Maternity BVM Catholic Church, Bourbonnais. Christine passed away Oct. 10, 2019.
Funeral services for Marilyn Jean Wilken, 88, of Danforth, were held Oct. 22 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Danforth, with the Rev. Duane Marburger officiating. Marilyn passed away Oct. 19, 2019. Burial was in Danforth Cemetery, Danforth. Pallbearers were Michael, Patrick and Andrew Miller, Zach and Kyle Gray, Jason Grant, Wes Carney, Chris Mushrush and Matt Carton.
