Harriet A. Topliff, 96, of Bradley, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 30, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Past services
Funeral services for Velma Esther Carley, 95, of Watseka, were held Oct. 28 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Crescent City, with the Rev. Joel Brown officiating. Velma passed away Oct. 24, 2019. Burial was in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Crescent City. Pallbearers were Derek, Damon, Trenton and Clayton Carley, Elliott Eichner, Cade Batdorf, Gary Sexson and Liam Buhr.
Funeral services for Joyce Lucille Horstmann, 77, of St. Anne, were held Oct. 25 at Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene, with the Rev. Larry Leckrone officiating. Joyce passed away Oct. 21, 2019. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Kraig Horstmann, Jim and Colin Enstrom, Joe Blanchette, Ed Zopf and Johnny Rudnicki.
Funeral services for Daniel J. King, 30, of Bradley, were held Oct. 27 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Daniel passed away Oct. 19, 2019. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Funeral services for Carol Lacey, 70, of Limestone, were held Oct. 28 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Chaplain Lonna El-Talabani officiated. Carol passed away Oct. 21, 2019. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Funeral services for Harley R. Miller, 89, of Papineau, were held Oct. 29 at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Papineau, with the Rev. Craig Forwalter officiating. Harley passed away Oct. 23, 2019. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Jack and Mike Carlton, Lowell Derdiger, Ralph Mercier, Mike Chiarenza and Myron Munyon.
Funeral services for Elizabeth Rutan, 66, of Buckingham, were held Oct. 26 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Randy Caswell officiating. Elizabeth passed away Oct. 20, 2019. Burial was in Coleman Cemetery, Union Hill. Pallbearers were Kenny Farrar, Cass Perkins, Nick Bowers, Brad, Jeremy and Donald Clutz.
Funeral services for Dennis M. Siebring, 67, of Ashkum, were held Oct. 26 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Danforth, with the Rev. Brian King and the Rev. Duane Marburger officiating. Dennis passed away Oct. 19, 2019. Burial was in Danforth Cemetery in Danforth. Pallbearers were Philip, Ron and Kol Siebring, Jason Beasley, Brad Offill, Nick Groenleer and Jon Meents.
