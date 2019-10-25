Death notices
Alice Helene Poland, 87, of Kankakee and formerly of Tonica, passed away Monday (Oct. 21, 2019) in Aperion Care in Wilmington. Funeral arrangements are by Hurst Funeral Homes.
Ralph E. Welch, 77, of Bradley, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 22, 2019) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!