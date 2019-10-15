Death notices
Edna Dixon, 73, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Oct. 12, 2019) at Presence Our Lady of Victory Nursing Home, Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Lisa Rene Hanley, 58, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sept. 28, 2019 at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Mary Reece, 96, of Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth, and formerly of Wellington, passed away Thursday (Oct. 10, 2019). Funeral arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston.
Rosaria Riley, 76, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Oct. 13, 2019) at Amita Heritage Village in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Donna L. Smid, 78, of Wilmington, passed away Friday (Oct. 4, 2019) at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. Funeral arrangements are by Baskerville Funeral Home, Wilmington.
Christine Villagomez, 67, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (Oct. 10, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
