Larry W. McMahon, 71, of Bradley, passed away Friday (Oct. 25, 2019) at Northwestern University Medical Center, Chicago. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
Past services
Funeral services for Edna M. Dixon, 73, of Kankakee, were held Oct. 26, at Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor Howard Wills Sr. officiated. Edna passed away Oct. 12, 2019. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Jamal Dixon, Bruce, Michael A. and Marion L. Bryant, and Minister Andrew E. Bryant, Minister Ben W. Payton and Steven Lloyd.
