Death notices
June H. Cianci, 80, of Bourbonnais and Hesperus, Colo., passed away Tuesday (Oct. 8, 2019) at her home in Colorado. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Marilyn A. West, 86, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 9, 2019) at Citadel Care Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes.
Charlotte “June” Barrett, 86, of Bradley, passed away Thursday (Oct. 10, 2019) at Iroquois Memorial Hospital. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Patricia Hudson, 76, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday, (Oct. 10, 2019) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
