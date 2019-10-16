Death notices
James Dickerson, 78, of Pembroke Township, passed away Sunday (Oct. 13, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Leggett Funeral Home in Hopkins Park.
Justin Michael Hannum, 28, of Wilmington, passed away Sunday (Oct. 13, 2019). Funeral arrangements are by Baskerville Funeral Home, Wilmington.
Virginia Hope White, 93, of Metamora, passed away Oct. 9, 2019, at Snyder Village Health Center in Metamora. Funeral arrangements are by Hack-Jensen Funeral Home.
