Death notices:
Erlan "Zeb" Domagala, 92, of South Wilmington, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 6, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Chrystal L. Hutson, 66, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 6, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Dale Washington, 100, of Chicago, passed away Monday (Oct. 5, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Thelma Ann Webster, 87 of Houston, Texas, passed away Monday (Oct. 5, 2020) at Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
