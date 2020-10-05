Death notices:
Jackson L. Jones, 85, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Oct. 2, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.
Funeral services for Paul Theodore Boudreau, 90, of Bourbonnais, were held Sept. 30 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. Paul passed away Sept. 24, 2020. Burial was in Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Spencer, Kyle, Tyler and Andy Boudreau, Sam and Ben Vause, and Ryan Jacob.
Funeral services for Caryle Ann See, 75, of Bourbonnais, were held Sept. 26 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Caryle passed away Sept. 19, 2020. Interment was private. Pallbearers were Maxwell, Michael, Nicholas and Joseph Laskey, Thomas Everisto and Kevin Schmidt.
Funeral services for John R. Sims, 83, of Sycamore, were held Oct. 1 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. John Sims officiating. John passed away Sept. 26, 2020. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Daniel, Adam and Dylan Sims, John and Joshua Quick, Matthew and Tony Dunston, and Patrick Cole Casey.
Funeral services for Renata Skuja, 98, of Bradley, were held Sept. 29 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Renata passed away Sept. 20, 2020. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Sidney Ratty, Jaden Crawford, Corey and John McPhee, Matthew Harvey and Tyler Geamer.
