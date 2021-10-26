Death notices
Ivy Anderson, 71, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Oct. 23, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Dustin D. “Dusty” Colbert, 49, of Chebanse, passed away Friday (Oct. 22, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Patricia Mary Konter, 74, of Braidwood, passed away Sunday (Oct. 24, 2021) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Joan M. “Joanie” Schultz, 80, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Oct. 22, 2021) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Past services
Funeral services for Donald Raymond Achten, 86, of Limestone, were held Oct. 9 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jennifer Johnson officiating. Donald passed away Oct. 4, 2021. Interment was in Limestone Cemetery. Pallbearers were Michael Bearman, Randy Nechuta, Jim Lackey, Tim McCue, Brian Trudeau and Andy Morris.
Funeral services for Robert Bolatto, 76, of Campus, were held Oct. 11 at Limestone Church of the Nazarene,Kankakee, with the Rev. Don Harrison officiating. Robert passed away Oct. 7, 2021. Interment was in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Campus.
Funeral services for Loretto Sugrue Golden Cowhig, 74, of Kankakee, were held Oct. 9 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Loretto passed away Oct. 1, 2021. Pallbearers were Marian and David Owens, Kelly, Neil and Paul Cowhig, and Tim Curtis.
Funeral services for Mildred (nee Cirks) Katz, 105, of Grant Park, were held Oct. 19 at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Grant Park, with the Rev. Kyle Timmons officiating. Mildred passed away Oct. 15, 2021. Burial was in Union Corners Cemetery in rural Grant Park. Pallbearers were Micaelyn, Caiden, Christian, Chad and Caleb Benson, Tyler and Joshua Schroeder, and John Goehl. Honorary pallbearers were Meghan Brown and Micaela Hastings.
Funeral services for Velma M. LaMontagne, 87, of Kankakee, were held Oct. 8 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiating. Velma passed away Oct. 2, 2021. Interment was in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in L’Erable. Pallbearers were Janet, Tyler, Russ and Brian Rasmussen, Tim and Jeff Denoyer, and Sammy LaMontagne.
Funeral services for Oscar Otto Martin, 97, of Watseka, were held Oct. 13 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Wayne Meyer officiating. Oscar passed away Oct. 7, 2021. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Cassidy Olesen, Heather Kracik, and Lance, Heath, Ross and Kyle Martin.
Services for Ronald L. Moline, 83, of Loda, and formerly of Kankakee, were held Oct. 8 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Ronald passed away Sept. 23, 2021.
Funeral services for Charlene J. Rieken, 81, of Chebanse, were held Oct. 16 at United Church of Christ in Chebanse, with the Rev. Marsha Collins officiating. Charlene passed away Oct. 9, 2021. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery, Chebanse. Pallbearers were Scott, Mike, Brian, Bret, Shane, Nathan and Jay Kleinert, and Mike and Dave Kelly.
Funeral services for William “Bill” Walker, 74, of Coal City, were held Oct. 12 at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Roy Johnson officiating. Bill passed away Oct. 7, 2021. Burial was in G.A.R. Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Griffin and David Winke, Phil and Robbie Walker, Tyler Sharpe and Shawn Edwards.