Death notices

Jerome Pankey, 77, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 20, 2021) at Citadel nursing home in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Steve E. Rawlings, 50, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Oct. 22, 2021). Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.