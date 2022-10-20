Dana R. Bisaillon, 50, of Bradley, passed away Monday (Oct. 17, 2022). Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.
Paula Jean Schultz, 66, of Park Forest, passed away Friday (Oct. 14, 2022), in Beecher. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Past services
Funeral services for Debra Kay Bell, 65, of Bradley, were held Sept. 24 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Patrick Jenkins officiating. Debra passed away Sept. 18, 2022. Interment was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee. Pallbearers were Matthew, David and Jim Bell, Bob Chesterfield, Dan Rogers and Lance Chartier.
Funeral services for Donald “Bud” Brave, 93, of Chebanse, were held Oct. 4 at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Donald passed away Sept. 28, 2022. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery, Chebanse. Pallbearers were Ayden Osterhoff, Chase Barber, Alan Dowdy, Marty O’Connor, James Smith and Mike Corum.
Funeral Mass for Leland Maxim Denault, 92, of Herscher, was held Oct. 3 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Goodrich, with the Rev. Ronald Neitzke officiating. Leland passed away Sept. 29, 2022. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Justin and Kyle Wenzelman, Nathaniel, Jacob and Lucas Dubravec, Brennan and Joshua Denault, and Eric Bone.
Funeral Mass for William D. Hammond, 92, of Kankakee, was held Oct. 5 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, with the Rev. Marcin Michalak officiating. William passed away Sept. 30, 2022.
Funeral services for Adolph J. Hunger, 78, of St. Anne, were held Sept. 28 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Adolph passed away Sept. 20, 2022. Interment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. Pallbearers were Ava, Tia and Alex Trevino, Seth and Ben McDorman, and Bobby Hunger.
Funeral services for Helen Marjorie “Marge” McCorkle, 97, of Manteno, were held Sept. 27 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. She passed away Sept. 22, 2022. Interment was in Elmwood Cemetery, Manteno. Pallbearers were Tim, Zach, Ryan and Colin McCorkle, Kaleb Overton, Jeff Hoffman and Gavin Woolverton.
Funeral services for Thomas Edward Oberloh, 84, of Woodland, were held Oct. 5 at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Gail Meyers officiating. Thomas passed away Sept. 30, 2022. Burial was in Body Cemetery, Woodland. Pallbearers were Caden, Kyle and Gary Giroux, Jeff and Ian Anderson, and Jeremy Barrett. Honorary pallbearer was Jarren Oberloh.
Funeral services for Leatha Ann Romine, 67, of Watsela, were held Sept. 28 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Ashley Clifton officiating. Leatha passed away Sept. 21, 2022. Burial was in Iroquois Memorial Park in Watseka. Pallbearers were Ryne and Duane Romine and Jeff and Mark Clifton. Honorary pallbearers were Chuck Potts and Bob Buckley.
Funeral services for Marlene M. Seggebruch, 89, of Cissna Park, were held Oct. 1 at St. John’s Lutheran Church at Ash Grove, Onarga, with the Rev. Michael Ruhlig officiating. Marlene passed away Sept. 26, 2022. Burial was in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery at Ash Grove, Onarga. Pallbearers were Reis, Justin, Cole, Jeremy and Mason Seggebruch, Kailin, Jake and Hayden Gerdes, and Cale Bruns.