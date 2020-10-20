Past services
Graveside services for Gary S. Barnlund, 74, of Hudson and formerly of Donovan, were held Oct. 17 in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Beaverville, with the Rev. Kevin Nourie officiating. Gary passed away Oct. 12, 2020. Pallbearers were Brian and Rick Conrad, Jake Davis, Mike Lefeave, Jeff Leverton, Todd Miller, James Nussbaum, Tim Peters and Ryan Swartz.
Funeral services for Charles Birr Jr., 95, of Kankakee, were held Oct. 2 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Charles passed away Sept. 26, 2020.
Funeral services for Robert Joseph Gawlas, 88, of Bourbonnais, were held Oct. 16 at St. George Catholic Church, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Robert passed away Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services for Rose Mary Greenhill, 93, of Manteno, were held Oct. 14 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno, with the Rev. Thomas Theneth officiating. Rose Mary passed away Oct. 10, 2020. Inurnment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Pallbearers were Dan, Donald, David and Eric Greenhill, Jeffrey and John Hannah, and Rick and Ron Turn.
Funeral services for Jolan Hartman, 93, of Jackson, Tenn., were held Oct. 16 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Dwight Wyeth officiating. Jolan passed away Oct. 10, 2020. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were David Whitlow, Chip and Jeremy Thurston, Derrick Babbs, Dan Yoder and Brad Hartman.
Funeral services for Mark Steven Howe, 64, of Watseka, were held Oct. 3 at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, with Joe Hughes officiating. Mark passed away Sept. 25, 2020. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Terry Pence, Jason Howe, Bret Lamie, Justin and Rich Moyer, Paul Schroeder and Tyler Duden.
Funeral services for Edward “Ed” Jemar, 74, of Clifton, were held Oct. 16 at St. Peters Catholic Church in Clifton, with the Rev. Vern Arseneau officiating. Ed passed away Oct. 13, 2020. Burial was in St. Peters Catholic Cemetery, Clifton. Pallbearers were Tim, Joe, Chris, Pat and Ryan Jemar, and Matthew and Mark Anderson. Honorary pallbearers were Lyndsay, Sydney, Kameryn, Barret and Evan Jemar, and Emily Wilson.
Services for Richard J. LaMie, 86, of Watseka, were held Oct. 3 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Julian LaMie officiating. Richard passed away Sept. 29, 2020. Honorary pallbearers were Jacob, Jonathon, Julian, Oliver, Isaac and Elijah LaMie.
Funeral services for Betty Jane Marvin, 83, of Arlington, Texas and formerly of Kankakee, were held Oct. 17 at Grace Baptist Church. Betty Jane passed away Oct. 10, 2020. Pallbearers were Eric, Alan, Tod and Ted Marvin, Mike Ord and Stephen Hobbs.
Graveside services for Aaron Christian Reed, 26, of Onarga, were held Oct. 16 in Onarga Cemetery, Onarga, with the Rev. Brian King officiating. Aaron passed away Oct. 13, 2020. Honorary pallbearers were Nick Miller and Matt Pool.
Funeral services for Dorine E. Schafer, 88, of Bonfield, were held Oct. 17 at Sacred Heart Church in Goodrich, with the Rev. Ron Neitzke officiating. She passed away Oct. 12, 2020. Burial was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee.
Funeral services for Donna Sederstrand, 90, of Bourbonnais, were held Oct. 17 at St. George Catholic Church with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Donna passed away Oct. 11, 2020. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Jessica, Deanna, Richard and Jeffrey Graveline.
Funeral services for Dennis Allen Shear, 77, of Bourbonnais, were held Oct. 12 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Dan Lydon officiating. Interment was in Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Tyler, Justen, Ryan, Andrew, Adam and J.T. Shear, Cody Salkeld and Austin Chinn.
Funeral services for Janice Mae Sims, 78, formerly of Bradley, were held Oct. 16 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. Janice passed away Oct. 9, 2020. Burial was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Pallbearers were Pietro Galante, Benjamin, Bart and Luke Wischnowski, and Kullen and Keegan Ringenberg.
Services for Vicki K. Udelhoven, 69, of St. Anne, were held Oct. 18 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. She passed away Oct. 12, 2020.
Funeral services for Reba J. Vangundy, 87, of Martinton, were held Oct. 8 at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Papineau, with the Rev. Craig Forwalter officiating. Reba passed away Sept. 29, 2020. Pallbearers were Cody, Adam and Matthew Hemp, Keith, Kevin and Brian Newman, and Blake Garrison.
Funeral services for Mary B. Yarno, 76, of Bourbonnais, were held Oct. 10 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Michael Hanel officiating. Mary passed away Oct. 6, 2020. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. The pallbearer was Alex Yarno. The honorary pallbearers were Madison, Chelsey, Jacquelyn, Samantha and Joel Yarno.
