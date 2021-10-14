Death notices
Etta Mae Richmond, 90, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 12, 2021) at her home in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Updated: October 14, 2021 @ 7:09 am
