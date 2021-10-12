Death notices
Wanda Edith “Edie” Adams, 88, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Oct. 10, 2021) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais.
David Russell Clay, 63, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 6, 2021) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.
Pandora Dean, 66, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Oct. 10, 2021) at Citadel Skilled Nursing Facility in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Gloria J. DuCharme, 81, of Manteno, passed away Friday (Oct. 8, 2021) at Asbury Assisted Living in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.
Timothy Wayne Judd, 45, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Oct. 8, 2021) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.
James M. Kazwell, 60, of Manteno, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 6, 2021) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.
Past services
Funeral services for Robin Jean Ahramovich, 67, of Bourbonnais, were held Sept. 24 at St. John Paul II — West Campus, Kankakee, with the Rev. Matthew Pratscher officiating. Robin passed away Sept. 19, 2021. Interment was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee. Pallbearers were Matt, Daniel and Sam Ortman, Mike Norfleet, Jack Wakanishi and Rob Grosso.
Funeral services for Collin “C.B.” Bovard, 52, of Kankakee, were held Sept. 29 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Collin passed away Sept. 23, 2021. Inurnment was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.
Funeral services for Elna M. Davis, 94, of Watseka, were held Sept. 30 at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Jim Davis officiating. Elna passed away Sept. 25, 2021. Burial was in Embury Chapel Cemetery in Hope. Pallbearers were Scott, Matthew, Trenton and Ethan Davis, Zachary Hickman and Kyle Flota. Honorary pallbearer was Tim Davis.
Funeral services for Clarissa Ann Kibbons, 81, of Englewood, Fla., and formerly of Kankakee, were held Sept. 26 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Bjorn Lindgren officiating. Clarissa passed away Sept. 23, 2021. Inurnment was Sept. 28 in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
Funeral services for Mary Ann Martin, 64, of Saunemin, were held Sept. 27 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Greg Wilson officiating. Mary passed away Sept. 21, 2021. Interment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Pallbearers were John, Matt, Stewart, Daniel, Devin and Ricky Martin.
Funeral services for Zachariah James Pence, 26, of Bourbonnais, were held Sept. 27 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. Zachariah passed away Sept. 21, 2021. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Jason Kirstein, Abraham Sorich, and Paul, David, Andrew and Joseph Kirkpatrick.
Funeral services for Jacob “Jake” Peters, 76, of Clifton, were held Oct. 2 at Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church in Ashkum, with the Rev. Ron Neitzke officiating. Jake passed away Sept. 27, 2021. Burial was in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery, Clifton. Pallbearers were Bill Gullquist, Dave Gerdez, Doug Miller, Adam Weber, T.J. Hanson, Mike Peters, Mark Hess and Hanley Guy.