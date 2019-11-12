Death notices
Dorothy “Dottie” Bone, 97, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Nov. 8, 2019) at Faith Place in Danforth. Funeral arrangements are pending at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Viola M. Greiner, 91, of Cissna Park, passed away Saturday (Nov.9, 2019) at Heritage Health in Hoopeston. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.
Mary J. Krisko, 89, of Manteno, passed away Sunday (Nov. 10, 2019) at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
