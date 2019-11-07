Death notices
Margaret “Peggy” Kerouac, 82, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 5, 2019) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Past services
Funeral Mass for Elizabeth W. “Bette” Bovie-Martin, 85, of Bourbonnais, were held Oct. 30 at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Elizabeth passed away Oct. 25, 2019. Interment was in St. Anne Catholic Cemetery, St. Anne. Pallbearers were Peyton, Jon and Patrick Bovie, and Bryan, Derek and Kyle Nielsen.
Funeral Mass for James Butler Sr., 90, of Piper City, were held Nov. 4 at St. Peter Catholic Church in Piper City, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. James passed away Oct. 28, 2019. Burial was in Calvary Cemetery, Piper City. Pallbearers were Eamon Wantuch, Sean and Matthew Culver, and Brian and Jack Butler.
Funeral services for Jose Enrique Davila, 78, of Bourbonnais, were held Nov. 2 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Larry Garcia officiating. Jose passed away Oct. 29, 2019. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Funeral Mass for Ellen Elizabeth Galeaz, 89, of Campus, were held Nov. 4 at St. John Paul II Catholic Parish, Kankakee. She passed away Oct. 31, 2019. Pallbearers were Gino, Michael, Joseph, Mario and Anthony Galeaz, Dominic LaReau, Noah Fritz and Jack Kresl.
Funeral services for Larry Wayne McMahon, 71, of Bradley, were held Nov. 1 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Greg Eilders officiting. Larry passed away Oct. 25, 2019. Inurnment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Funeral services for Harriet A. Topliff, 96, of Bradley, were held Nov. 4 at Trinity United Methodist Church, Kankakee, with the Rev. Valerie Mezger Wengstrom officiating. Harriet passed away Oct. 30, 2019. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Gary, Roger, Kevin, Mike and Tommy Tambling.
Funeral services for Ross L. Verkler, 84, of Watseka, were held Nov. 6 at First Christian Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Roy Johnson officiating. Ross passed away Nov. 2, 2019. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Daison Harris, Chad Henneike, Eli Conley, Randy Verkler, and Kent, Neil and Toby Schippert.
Funeral services for Ralph Edward Welch, 77, of Bradley, were held Nov. 2 at Westbrook Church of the Nazarene, Kankakee, with the Rev. Todd Peeler officiating. Ralph passed away Oct. 22, 2019. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Funeral Mass for Leonard R. Wisniewski, 84, of Martinton, were held Nov. 2 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Leonard passed away Oct. 27, 2019. Interment was in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Martinton. Pallbearers were Nick Ruhbeck and Zach, Colton, Ryan, William and Jacob Wisniewski.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!