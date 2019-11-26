Death notices
George Meli, 87, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Nov. 25, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Leola F. Shea, 91, of Aroma Park, passed away Thursday (Nov. 21, 2019) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Domonique Terrell, 34, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Nov. 24, 2019). Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Rita Jean Williams, 86, of Manteno, passed away Saturday (Nov. 23, 2019). Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!