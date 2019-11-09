Dan A. Cross, 66, of Milford, passed away Oct. 28, 2019, at Carle Hoopeston Regional Hospital in Hoopeston. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Milford.
William A. Doran, 85, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 6, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Kevin T. Hansen, 28, of Watseka, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 5, 2019) at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Clotee Murray, 101, of Pembroke Township, passed away Thursday (Nov. 7, 2019) in Chicago. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Rev. Don Richard Stuckwisch Sr., 78, of Goodwine, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 5, 2019) at the Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Milford.
