Past services
Funeral services for Margaret “Peggy” Kerouac, 82, of Bourbonnais, were held Nov. 12 at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Margaret passed away Nov. 5, 2019. Entombment was in All Saints Mausoleum, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Richard Kerouac, Jared Fromknecht, Nick Grothus, Ray Sitkowski, Greg Patterson and Eric Link.
Funeral services for Mary A. Leveque, 79, of Sheldon, were held Nov. 15 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Rob Bernotas officiating. Mary passed away Nov. 12, 2019. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Jacob Conrad, Shane Taylor, David and Michael Butz, Marc Boudreau and Larry Leveque.
Funeral services for Clotee Murray, 101, of Pembroke Township, were held Nov. 16 at House of Prayer Apostolic Church of God, Kankakee. Pastor Ervin Marshall Sr. officiated. Sister Carolyn Butler delivered the eulogy. Clotee passed away Nov. 7, 2019. Burial was in Momence Cemetery, Momence. Pallbearers were the Ram Rods, Brady Meeks, Ervin Beloch, Craig Butler Sr., Jamone Butler, Curtis Butler Jr. and Alan Williams.
Funeral services for Cruz Santillan, 43, of Bradley, were held Nov. 9 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. John Horan officiating. Cruz passed away Nov. 6, 2019. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Juan and Martin Santillan, Gustavo Vasquez, Jorge Ortiz, Tony Palomino and Fabian Marin.
Services for Keith W. Snedden, 63, of St. Anne, were held Nov. 8 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Keith passed away Nov. 4, 2019. Cremation rites have been accorded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!