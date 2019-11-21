Death notices
Wayne Hove, 83, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 20, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Paul C. Redman, 69, of Momence, passed away Monday (Nov. 18, 2019). Funeral arrangements are by Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.
Past services
Services for Victor L. Genotte, 76, of Bourbonnais, were held Nov. 14 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Victor passed away Nov. 8, 2019. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Funeral services for Dorothy Gwin, 97, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 13 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Dorothy passed away Nov. 9, 2019. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Funeral services for Mary J. Krisko, 89, of Manteno, were held Nov. 16 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. Mary passed away Nov. 10, 2019. Entombment was in All Saints Mausoleum in Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Lauren and Joe Krisko, Joe Kelch, Eric Simon, Tom O’Connor and Michael Gabrielson.
Funeral services for Marcella Schmidt, 100, of Bonfield, were held Nov. 18 at Zion Lutheran Church in Bonfield. Marcella passed away Nov. 13, 2019. Burial was in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Bonfield. Pallbearers were Gary Cloonen, Drew and Zach Schmidt, Dwayne, Larry and Ralph Sharper and Dave Laird.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!