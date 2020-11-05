Death notice
Clifton "Gene" Hartness, 82, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 3, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel.
Janet Kay Rice, 73, of Bradley, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 3, 2020) in Bradley. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Art Yergler, 84, of Addison, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 3, 2020) at Amita Hospice in Elk Grove Village. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.
