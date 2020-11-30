Frank Carroll, 88, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Nov. 27, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Donald L. Dodson, 68, of Woodland, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 25, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Funeral arrangements are by Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.
Irene Kay Jeffries (nee Highbaugh), 63, of Wilmington, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 25, 2020) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Elmer W. Kaeb, 95, of Cissna Park, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 25, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.
Claudia Karn, 63, of Braidwood, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 25, 2020) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Marilyn E. Krueger, 82, of Bagley, Iowa, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 24, 2020) in Bagley. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Milford.
Gerardo Medina, 69, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Nov. 29, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Maria Medina, 70, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 24, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
