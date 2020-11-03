Death notice
John Edward Bollino, 68, of Neoga, passed away Saturday (Oct. 31, 2020). Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home, Braidwood.
Herbert Delaney Jr., 83, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Nov. 2, 2020). Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Julia A. Fairley, 82, of Gilman, passed away Thursday (Oct. 29, 2020) at Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Donald Lee Green, 60, of Kentland, Ind., passed away Thursday (Oct. 29, 2020) at Franciscan Health Lafayette East in Lafeyette, Ind. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
James E. Ritchey, 79, of St. Anne, passed away Saturday (Oct. 31, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Past services
Funeral services for Carol A. Denault, 83, of Bourbonnais, were held Oct. 23 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Sam Goebel officiating. Carol passed away Oct. 19, 2020. Burial was in Peotone Cemetery, Peotone. Pallbearers were Carson and Lance Denault, Bronson and Gary Ratcliff, and Jacob and Brad Marcukaitis.
Funeral services for Burry J. Norton, 80, of Herscher and formerly of Kankakee, were held Oct. 24 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Scott Elbert officiating. Burry passed away Oct. 19, 2020. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Luke and Austin Norton, Tony Bankston, Pete Cipparone, Jim Cox and Jake Haefs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!