Suzanne M. Burgdorf, 80, of Momence, passed away Nov. 22, 2020, at Rush University Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
Leatrice Graves, 82, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Nov 25, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are pending at Jones Funeral Home.
Linda Mae Housman (nee Gonis), 63, of Emington, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 24, 2020) at OSF St. James Medical Center in Pontiac. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
