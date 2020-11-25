Death notices
Betty Jean Outsen, 95, of Clifton and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Nov. 23, 2020) at Arcadia Care in Clifton.
Updated: November 25, 2020 @ 6:31 am
