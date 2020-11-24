Death notices
Evelyn Conway, 93, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (Nov. 23, 2020) at Citadel Nursing Home.
Barbara Ann (Knisley) Franklin, 79, of Las Vegas, Nev., passed away Nov. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev. Funeral arrangements are by Davis Funeral Home in Las Vegas, Nev.
Betty L. Jones, 76, of Momence, passed away Saturday (Nov. 21, 2020) at Momence Meadows Nursing Home in Momence. Funeral arrangements are by Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.
Mary McCarty, 91, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Nov. 23, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Bruce A. Stevenson, 72, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Nov. 20, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes.
Past service
Funeral services for Bonnie Mae Potts, 89, of Chebanse, were held Nov. 14 at United Church of Christ in Chebanse, with the Rev. Joel Brown officiating. Bonnie passed away Nov. 12, 2020. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery, Chebanse. Pallbearers were Calvin and Kyle Hickson, Jake Leroy, Gary Barbieri, Jason Mathy and Ben Potts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!