Death notices
Sandra K. Turner Fulton, 60, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 16, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Cloudy with showers. Morning high of 60F with temps falling to near 45. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: November 17, 2021 @ 6:46 am
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription