Past services
Funeral services for Joann Cantrell, 91, of Bourbonnais, were held Nov. 2 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Joann passed away Oct. 28, 2020. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Michael and Bill Guynn, Chuck Cantrell, Parry Jones, and Keith and Tim LaVoie.
Graveside services for Brian J. Cardosi, 56, of Kankakee, were held Oct. 31 in St. James Cemetery, Irwin. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Brian passed away Oct. 22, 2020. Pallbearers were Mitch and Craig Cardosi, Don Jasinski, Scott Themer, Guy Maisonnueve, Matt Olshefski and Brian Goyette.
Funeral services for Alan “Art” DeWitt, 67, of Martinton, were held Nov. 6 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Alan passed away Nov. 2, 2020. Burial was in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Martinton. Pallbearers were Delaney and Walt Gwaltney, Brent, Lee and Ty Carlson, Darren DeWitt, Bruce Langellier, Roger Johandes and Joe Welsch.
Funeral services for Dorine E. Engel, 95, of Clifton, were held Oct. 31 at Asbury United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Dorine passed away March 28, 2020. Inurnment was in Mound Grove Gardens Cemetery, Kankakee.
Funeral services for Barbara Hamende, 82, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 6 at St. Rose of Lima Chapel in Kankakee, with the Rev. Vern Arseneau officiating. Barbara passed away Oct. 19, 2020. Burial was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee.
Funeral services for Ray J. King, 91, of Bourbonnais, were held Oct. 22 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. Ray passed away Oct. 15, 2020. Inurnment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Funeral services for Aldine Agnes O’Brien, 95, of Buckingham, were held Oct. 30 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Herscher, with the Rev. Ron Neitzke officiating. Aldine passed away Oct. 27, 2020. Burial was in St. Joseph Cemetery, Cabery. Pallbearers were Todd Jacob, Kyle Nolan, Nick Johnson, and Tyler, Todd and Tanner Arseneau.
Funeral services for Janet Rice, 73, of Bradley, were held Nov. 9 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Valerie Mezger Wengstrom officiating. Janet passed away Nov. 3, 2020. Burial was in Bonfield Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jennifer Rice, Allison and Seth Stille, Wes and Jason Adams and John Malone.
Funeral services for James Ritchey, 79, of St. Anne, were held Nov. 6 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. James passed away Oct. 31, 2020. Burial was in Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Alsip. Pallbearers were Brendan, David and Patrick O’Donnell, and Jason, Jacob and Joey Jurasits.
Funeral services for Eddie Rude Sr., 72, of Buckingham, were held Oct. 31 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Jacob Garrett officiating. Eddie passed away Oct. 19, 2020. Burial was in Pilot Cemetery. Pallbearers were Nikki Papineau, Cody and Nathan Merillat, David Witherington, and Dalton, Tyler and Brendan Rude.
Graveside services for Constance Pauline Schmid, 92, of Gilman, were held Nov. 3 in Gilman Cemetery, Gilman, with Vicki Killus officiating. Constance passed away Oct. 30, 2020. Pallbearers were Chad, Graham, Brant, Jacob and Joshua Schmid, Colton and Todd Newlin, Hunter and Johan Meyer, Travis Rutledge and Scott Dietz. Honorary pallbearers were Rhett Dietz, Carter and Camdon Schmid, and Oliver Rutledge.
Funeral services for Theodore “Ted” Charles Theesfeld, 85, of Gilman, were held Nov. 12 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Danforth, with the Rev. Duane Marburger officiating. Ted passed away Nov. 8, 2020. Burial was in Gilman Cemetery, Gilman. Pallbearers were Kelly Kaufman, Brooke Robles, Jacob, Mitch and Lucas Theesfeld, and Chad and Jordan Lucht.
Funeral services for James William Thomas, 97, of Kankakee, were held Oct. 23 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. James passed away April 16, 2020. Inurnment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
Funeral services for Daniel Eugene Wheelock, 91, of Bourbonnais, were held Nov. 6 at Grace Community United Methodist Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Mary Brady officiating. Daniel passed away Nov. 2, 2020. Burial was in Sunny Side Cemetery in Sorento.
Funeral services for Marie Bertha Wilson, 99, of Beaverville, were held Oct. 22 at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne, with the Rev. Dale Tolly officiating. Marie passed away Oct. 17, 2020. Interment was in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Beaverville. Pallbearers were Todd and Westen Arseneau, Carl Keller, Mike Carney, Jason Wilson and Joe Carlson. Honorary pallbearers were Tara Arseneau, Katelyn Klosinski, Addison Wilson and Brodi and Payton Winge.
