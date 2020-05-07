Death notice
Bernice Kral (nee Calahan), 98, of Wilmington, passed away Sunday (May 3, 2020) at the Timbers of Shorewood Senior Citizen and Assisted Living. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory in Braidwood.
