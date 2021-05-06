Past services
Funeral services for Gordon “Dale” Coyle, 59, of Kankakee, were held April 28 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Dale passed away April 16, 2021. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Funeral services for Louise E. Devine, 100, of Herscher, were held April 28 at St. James the Apostle Catholic Church in Irwin, with the Rev. Ron Neitzke officiating. Louise passed away April 24, 2021. Burial was in St.s Mary and Joseph Cemetery in Chebanse. Pallbearers were Greg Bufford, Andrew Hansen, Jason Hop and Duane Harwood.
Funeral services for Robert E. Leek, 66, of Bourbonnais, were held April 28 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Robert passed away April 24, 2021.
Funeral services for Brenda Ann Noe, 62, of Joliet and formerly of Kankakee, were held April 27 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Brenda passed away April 18, 2021. Inurnment was in St. George Cemetery.
Funeral services for Dolores M. Smith, 96, of Bourbonnais, were held April 29 at St. John Paull II — West Campus, Kankakee, with the Rev. John Horan officiating. Dolores passed away April 22, 2021. Burial was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Kimberly Schaefges, Jenna Tacket, Jackie, Joel and Kyle Brigham, Casey Trueman, Andrew Smith and Denton Tobenski. Honorary pallbearers were Joanna Narayanan and Dennis Tobenski.