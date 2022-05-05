David L. Busz, 67, of Peotone, passed away Tuesday (May 3, 2022). Funeral arrangements are by Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home, Peotone.
Joni Lee Kleinert, 64, of St. Anne, passed away Tuesday (May 3, 2022) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.
Antoinette “Ann” Koca (nee Ferrari), 91, of Braidwood, passed away Wednesday (May 4, 2022) at Lightways Hospice Home in Joliet. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Past services
Funeral Mass for Lola Mae Kroll, 82, of Watseka, was held April 22 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. Lola passed away April 12, 2022. Interment was in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Beaverville. Pallbearers were Richard Gyuh, Daniel Brown, Michael Kroll Jr. and Andy Kroll.
Funeral services for Jeannine M. Preston, 86, of Kankakee, were held April 25 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Jeannine passed away April 20, 2022. Interment was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee. Pallbearers were Chad, Doug, Tom and Eugene Preston.
Funeral Mass for Bruce A. Redenius, 62, of St. Anne, was held April 25 at St. Rose Chapel, Kankakee, with the Rev. Peter Jankowski officiating. Bruce passed away April 21, 2022. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.