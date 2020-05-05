Death notice
William E. Betourne, 75, of Momence, passed away Wednesday (April 29, 2020) in Kankakee.
Past services
Private graveside services for Henry Gonzalez, 56, of Kankakee, were held April 28 in Mound Grove Gardens Cemetery in Kankakee.
Funeral services for James Hunter, 88, of Momence, were held April 28 at Schreffler Funeral Home. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. James passed away April 19, 2020. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Alan Williams and Rob, Stephen, Craig and David Hunter.
