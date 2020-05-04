Death notices
Vernon Anthony, 33, of Indianapolis, Ind., passed away Friday (May 1, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Gladys M. (Fegett) Williams, 72, of Watseka, passed away April 23, 2020, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Milford.
Norene L. (Fuoss) Ronna, 97, of Murray, Ky., and formerly of Onarga, passed away Thursday (April 30, 2020) at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray, Ky. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!