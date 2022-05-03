Tiara Adams, 22, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (April 30, 2022) at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Rosemary Ann Drake, 92, of Watseka, passed away Friday (April 29, 2022) at Watseka Rehab and Healthcare Center. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Corey J. Felton, 50, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (April 29, 2022) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Past services
Funeral services for Evelyn Neckopulos Bottari, 88, of Bradley, were held April 20 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Kankakee, with the Rev. Nick Greanias officiating. Evelyn passed away April 12, 2022. Interment was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Funeral services for Jenora Demers, 78, of Kankakee, were held April 22 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Jenora passed away April 18, 2022. Interment was in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in L’Erable. Pallbearers were Rachel Barber, Lindsey Kepple, Lucas Bielecki, Seth Deatherage, Logan Mackin and Collin Sharman.
Funeral Mass for Sister Mary Kay Himens SSCM (Olga Kathryn Himens), 92, of Clifton, was held April 13 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville, with the Rev. Joseph Hogan officiating. She passed away April 6, 2022. Interment was in St. Mary Cemetery, Beaverville.
Memorial services for Scott Natschke, 71, and Cathy Natschke, 68, both of Bourbonnais, were held April 22 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Cathy passed away March 20, 2020. Scott passed away April 16, 2022. Inurnment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.