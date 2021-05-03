Death notices
Mardelle M. Baber, 96, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (April 30, 2021) at her daughter's home in Downers Grove. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Updated: May 3, 2021 @ 9:02 am
