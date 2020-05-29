Mary Janna Benoit, 86, of Bradley, passed away Thursday (May 28, 2020) at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Patrick Thomas Linden, 64, of Coal City and formerly of Villa Park, passed away Monday (May 25, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
