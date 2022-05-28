Death notices: May 28, 2022 May 28, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James E. Lower, 72, of Bradley, passed away Thursday (May 26, 2022) at St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.Theodore “Pidge” Smith, 77, of Coal City, passed away Wednesday (May 25, 2022) at RML Specialty Hospital in Hinsdale. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.Adam Christopher Watts, 44, of Braidwood, passed away May 14, 2022. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you