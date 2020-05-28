Death notices
Florence Burghorn, 96, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (May 23, 2020) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Ted Giannakopoulos, 74, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (May 25, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Susan M. Milton, 80, of Manteno, passed away Monday (May 25, 2020) at Bickford House Assisted Living in Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Jose Manuel Munoz, 50, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (May 24, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.
Shirley J. Ouellette, 89, of Bradley, passed away Monday (May 25, 2020) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes.
Ernest L. Thomas, 71, of Milford, passed away Friday (May 22, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Homes.
(0) comments
