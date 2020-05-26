Death notices
Leo A. Donath, 88, of Bradley, passed away Thursday (May 21, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Sarah Douglas, 74, of Sun River Terrace, passed away Monday (May 25, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Johnnie Mae Johnson, 62, of Joliet, passed away May 13, 2020, in Joliet. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Susan M. Milton, 80, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (May 25, 2020) at Bickford House Assisted Living in Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Grace Moye, 64, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (May 23, 2020) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Andrew Simms, infant, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (May 22, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
David L. Tucker Sr., 77, of Chebanse, passed away Friday (May 22, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.
