Death notices
Lawrence “Pete” Bauer, 81, of Cissna Park, passed away May 23 at Fairview Haven Nursing Home in Fairbury. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.
Robert L. Dawson, 80, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (May 22, 2021) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
David A. Thomas, 65, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (May 23, 2021) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Peggy Ann Thomas (nee Butcher), 79, of Bradley, passed away Sunday (May 16, 2021) at Citadel Nursing Home of Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Past services
Funeral services for Mardelle M. Baber, 96, of Bourbonnais, were held May 6 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Danita Anderson officiating. Mardelle passed away April 30, 2021. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Steve Smurzynski, Andy Sr., Andy Jr. and Matthew Brorson, Jim Bertinetti, Bob Baber and Jeff Hackley.
Funeral services for Dylan Michael Lee Harms, 18, of Wilmington, were held May 21 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais with the Rev. Nick Pacholski officiating. Dylan passed away May 13, 2021. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Carter, Luke and Devan Bucholz, Collin and Steve Cadle and Austin Harms. Honorary pallbearers were Brooke and Bethany Cadle.
Funeral Mass for Edward L. Harms, 72, of Ashkum, were held May 21 at Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church in Ashkum, with the Rev. Doug Hauber officiating. Edward passed away May 16, 2021. Burial was in Ashkum Cemetery, Ashkum. Pallbearers were Ty and Thad Eshleman, Larry Vaughn, Nikolas Simoneau, Patrick Gillespie and Mike Mikeworth.
Private family funeral services for Owen W. Hertz, 85, of Reddick, were held May 18 at Zion Lutheran Church in Bonfield. Owen passed away May 14, 2021. Pallbearers were his grandsons, Eric and Adam Turner, Gered, Kenny and Luke Hertz and Alex Staab; and vocalist was grandson, Bradley Beale.
Funeral Mass for Mary Elizabeth Langhorst (nee Wiegman), 99, of Grant Park, were held May 20 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Momence, with the Rev. Peter Jankowski officiating. Mary passed away May 15, 2021. Burial was in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Momence. Pallbearers were Michael and Stephen Nardi, Dyllon Renollett, Tom Woods, Sean Tuffner and Adam Fick.
Funeral services for Paul Robert Snider, 85, of Kankakee, were held May 6 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Byron Brown officiating. Paul passed away May 1, 2021. Interment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. Pallbearers were Shane Snider, Jaime Campos, Marc Moore, Joel Varela, Erfrain Carmona and Gene Glenn.
Funeral services for Zelda M. Williams, 94, of Piper City, were held May 24 at the First Presbyterian Church in Piper City with the Rev. Wade Ditty officiating. Zelda passed away May 19, 2021. Burial was in Brenton Township Cemetery, Piper City. Pallbearers were Jason Schurr, Andy Saxsma, Mark Bostic, Chris Hamilton, Jacob Jordan and Frank Holcomb.