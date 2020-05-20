Death notices
Mary Ella Collins, 78, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (May 16, 2020) at Loyola University Medical Center, Chicago. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Liam Mathieu Viguerie Garrett, 2 hours old, entered into new life Sunday (May 17, 2020) from Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Candie L. Martino-Garcia, 37, of Kankakee, passed away April 27, 2020, at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.
